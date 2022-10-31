What would you do with $1 billion? Monday's drawing is second-largest Powerball prize

BALTIMORE -- What would you do with a billion dollars?

Marylanders have dreams of cashing in on the Powerball, if they were so lucky.

Monday's $1 billion drawing is the second-largest prize in Powerball history.

"That's a helluva question to ask because I don't really know what I would do with it," said James Jenkins, who bought a Powerball ticket. "I got to think about something like that."

"It's something that is out of my range of even thinking about, but you know, we'll give it a shot," Baltimore resident Gregory Russell said.

A lucky shot is all it takes.

So when imagination starts to come into play, Baltimore ticket buyers have all sorts of ideas on how they would spend it.

"I would be giving away cars left and right, just to friends," said Ram Singh.

"I would take me a vacation," Jenkins said. "I'm retired right now, and am on social security, I would enjoy life like I'm supposed to enjoy it."

"My wife wants to have the house re-done, vacations, you know the whole thing, what anybody else would do," Russell said.

With inflation, high prices and personal debt in this economy, these same ticket buyers also had giving hearts when it came to others.

"I would pay off all of my friends and family's student loans. Student loans are the number one thing," Singh said.

"Give my family some money, give some to charity, you know what I mean, I'd help some people that are out there and unfortunate but you can't have it all for yourself, but I'd help the unfortunate out," Jenkins said.