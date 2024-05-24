What will the roads look like during Memorial Day weekend?

BALTIMORE -- Some are catching flights, others are hopping on a cruise, but the majority of people are driving to their Memorial Day weekend destination.

AAA is predicting nearly 90% of travelers are getting behind the wheel this holiday weekend. That totals to about 38.4 million people driving more than 50 miles.

That number is not only 4% higher than 2023, it's also 1.9% higher than 2019 -- showing numbers are starting to surpass pre-pandemic levels.

Like every year, Blue Star Memorial Highway leading up to the Bay Bridge is always filled with cars of Memorial Day travelers.

WJZ met Emily Franklin of Baltimore while she was on her way to Bethany Beach in Delaware.

"We left as soon as we were done with work, like as fast as we could to beat the traffic," Franklin said. "I just wanted to get there before nine o'clock, that would be best."

Other drivers WJZ met say they're still trying to make up for lost time during the pandemic.

"The weather's great. It's a great chance to get out and about and spend time with family. I also think we've all been cooped up for many years and I think [we want] more chances to spread our wings," David Friedman said.

Friedman and his family were traveling from Arlington, Virginia, to Assateague Island to camp for the weekend.

Gas prices have been on the decline since the spring. Maryland's average price is around $3.66 per gallon, according to AAA.

Some drivers say while it can be a cheaper option, driving also can be more convenient. It's also a nice option to give more time with family.

"A lot is going on in the world and people probably want to be home around loved ones, spend more time," said Taya Johnson of Dundalk. "I think people are starting to realize that's important."

While the drivers WJZ met Friday all got caught up in peak traffic hours, they hope to avoid it on the trip back home.

Franklin said her plan is to "just wake up on Tuesday morning as early as possible and just go right to work."

During this weekend, AAA said driving times typically can take up to 90% longer than normal.

Anyone still planning to drive this weekend should try to avoid driving in the afternoon and early evening hours, according to AAA.