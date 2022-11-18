What student loan borrowers in limbo by blocked student loan forgiveness plan should do

What student loan borrowers in limbo, held up student loan forgiveness plan should do

What student loan borrowers in limbo, held up student loan forgiveness plan should do

What student loan borrowers in limbo, held up student loan forgiveness plan should do

The Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan is facing a series of legal challenges. As the courts weigh in, 40 million Americans who expected debt relief could start getting billed again in January. That's when a pandemic-era moratorium is set to expire.

Here's what borrowers should do right now: