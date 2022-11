What major stores will be open and closed this Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE - Looking to fill up your shopping cart on Black Friday? Here's a list of the hours of operation for several major stores on Black Friday and Thanksgiving.

Stores open Thanksgiving Day:

Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS: Hours will vary by location

Old Navy: From 3 p.m.

Walgreens: Hours will vary by location

Whole Foods: Open with reduced hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day, with Black Friday Store hours

Academy Sports + Outdoors - Black Friday hours: Doors open at 5 a.m.

Ashley Furniture - Closed on Black Friday

Bath & Body Works - Black Friday hours: Doors open at 6 a.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond - Black Friday hours: Doors open at 6 a.m.

Belk - Black Friday hours: Doors open at 7 a.m.

Best Buy - Black Friday hours: Doors open at 5 a.m.

BJ's Wholesale Club - Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Costco - Black Friday hours: Doors open at 9 a.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods - Black Friday hours: Doors open at 6 a.m.

Foot Locker - Black Friday hours: Doors open at 10 a.m.

Home Depot - Black Friday hours: Doors open at 6 a.m.

JCPenney - Black Friday hours: Doors open at 5 a.m.

Kohl's - Black Friday hours: Doors open at 5 a.m.

Lowe's - Black Friday hours: Doors open at 6 a.m.

Macy's - Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Michaels - Black Friday hours: Doors open at 7 a.m.

Nordstrom - Black Friday hours: Doors open at 10 a.m.

Target - Black Friday hours: Doors open at 7 a.m.

Ulta - Black Friday hours: Doors open at 6 a.m.

Walmart - Black Friday hours: TBD. 5 a.m.