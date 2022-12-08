What kind of Christmas tree should you buy this season?

Real or fake? That's the big question when it comes to buying a Christmas tree.

BALTIMORE — Real or fake? That's the big question when it comes to buying a Christmas tree.

Nothing smells better than a real Christmas tree...except maybe the smell of more money in your pocket when buying an artificial one. The search is on for the perfect Christmas tree.

"Didn't want it to be too tall because we have a stand for it" said Michael Simon

Fortunately for Michael Simon and his daughter, there are plenty to choose from at the Chestnut Ridge Firehouse.

"We do every year we get one tree we have a couple in the house" said Simon

Christmas tree shopping is a tradition that's now becoming a bit more expensive. The rising cost has buyers turning towards artificial tress.

According to the national Christmas tree association, the average cost of a tree last year was about $70. This year, buyers can expect to pay about $100.

President of Chestnut Ridge Fire Company, and Christmas tree lot owner, Larry Getlan said his company is seeing supply shortages.

"This year it was actually a little tough to get the trees, we had to deal with several tree companies to get the number we need" said Getlan.

When it comes to artificial trees, high shipping fees are added into the cost. Some of the trees have built in LED's, and come with a price tag ranging anywhere from $30 up to $1000. So what option is better?

"Unquestionably. It's the real tree" said Bill Ulfelder, Executive Director of the Nature Conservancy in New York.

A real tree that can be used as a renewable resource.