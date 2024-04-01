Watch CBS News
Westburg's walk-off home run, Mountcastle's 3 RBIs leads Orioles to 6-4 win over KC Royals

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Jordan Westburg hit a walk-off home run to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a thrilling 6-4 win over the Kansas City Royals Monday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Closer Craig Kimbrel blew a save in his Orioles' debut after Ryan Mountcastle's RBI single gave Baltimore the lead in the bottom of the eighth.

Mountcastle had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs.

Anthony Santander had an RBI and Adley Rutschman added two hits, including a double.

The Royals jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the Orioles roared back in front of their home crowd.

The Orioles (3-1) host the Royals at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Adam Thompson

First published on April 1, 2024 / 9:20 PM EDT

