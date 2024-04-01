Westburg's walk-off home run, Mountcastle's 3 RBIs leads Orioles to 6-4 win over KC Royals
BALTIMORE - Jordan Westburg hit a walk-off home run to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a thrilling 6-4 win over the Kansas City Royals Monday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Closer Craig Kimbrel blew a save in his Orioles' debut after Ryan Mountcastle's RBI single gave Baltimore the lead in the bottom of the eighth.
Mountcastle had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs.
Anthony Santander had an RBI and Adley Rutschman added two hits, including a double.
The Royals jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the Orioles roared back in front of their home crowd.
The Orioles (3-1) host the Royals at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.