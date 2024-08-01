West Cold Spring Metro Subway Station to begin platform repairs August 5

Adult and two children hospitalized after Rosedale apartment fire, and more top stories

BALTIMORE –- The West Cold Spring Metro Subway station is undergoing platform repairs thanks to The Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration.

Starting August 5, only one track will be available at the West Cold Spring and Rogers Avenue Metro Subway stations. Riders should expect 5–10-minute delays.

The project is critical to delivering safe, efficient, and reliable services to Maryland's transit systems. It's a part of the MTA's State of Good Repair efforts.

The repairs are expected to be completed by September 30, 2024, with full service resumed.

"These repairs are critical to advancing our State of Good Repair initiative and improving reliability for our riders," said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. "We appreciate our riders' patience as we complete this important project."

In the meantime

The bus loop at the station will relocate to the station parking lot.

Pedestrians are advised to follow access signs to reach the platform safely during construction.

The current parking location for persons with disabilities will remain accessible.

The MTA will continue to keep riders informed through signage at each station, as well as platform announcements, updates via social media and the agency's website, and through the e-alert notification system.