West Baltimore students benefit from back-to-school supply drive

BALTIMORE -- Over 100 backpacks have been stuffed with classroom materials and will be given to students to help them with the start of the new school year.

This year, WJZ teamed up with the University of Maryland Baltimore for a back-to-school supply drive on Saturday.

Brian Sturdivant, the director for strategic initiative and community partnerships for the University of Maryland Baltimore, said the supply drive could help some families overcome a few of the difficulties they face.

"There's so many challenges nowadays for families . . . for something as simple as school supplies shouldn't be an impediment," he said.

One seventh-grade student told WJZ that the backpack giveaway was helpful.

"If you don't have the supplies, it makes it way harder," the student said.

Students on Saturday were encouraged to put one of each item available to them in a bag.

"We do this to support the local community, our West Baltimore families, and make sure our students have what they need to make it a great school year," said Jill Hamilton, staff senate vice president at the University of Maryland Baltimore.

So far, the community has donated more than $3,200 to the back-to-school supply drive.

Those donations have gone directly towards supporting West Baltimore students, UMB CURE Scholars, and PAL Program families.

And helping students doesn't stop at a supply drive.

"Even when we have what we need, our students come home and have different needs depending on what the teachers ask for, so we must also make sure to meet that need as well," Hamilton said.

Students said they were grateful for the support.

"It makes me feel OK and that I am ready," one student said. Donations to the back-to-school drive will be accepted until Sept. 20.