29-year-old man dies after shot inside West Baltimore bar

BALTIMORE-- A man was killed after he was shot inside a bar in West Baltimore Saturday night.

Officers responded around 10:45 p.m., to the Odyssey Lounge, in the 1300 block of Presstman Street. When they arrived, a 29-year-old was found inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Any witnesses or anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.