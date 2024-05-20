Watch CBS News
West Baltimore shooting leaves three men injured

BALTIMORE - Three men were injured from a shooting Monday evening in West Baltimore.

Police said officers were patrolling Argyle Avenue when they heard gunshots.

They found two men who had been shot in the 800 block of North Fremont Avenue. A third man was found injured in a nearby alley.

The men were taken to the hospital where they are stable, according to police.

Anyone with any information should call police at 410-396-2477 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

May 20, 2024

