We Give Black Fest raised $233K, organizer says

BALTIMORE -- We Give Black Fest raised more than $233,000 over the weekend for local Black-led organizations.

The three-day festival, held in West Covington Park, included live music, food, panel discussions and other events.

Jamye Wooten, founder of the social change organization CLLCTIVLY, said he started the festival to provide more support for Black-led businesses and organizations.

"We know that Black-led organizations only receive about 2% of the $60 billion in foundation funding," he said. "So during Black Philanthropy Month, we thought this was a great opportunity to get out celebrate and make sure organizations that are doing the work in the community have the resources not just to survive but to thrive."

WJZ was a media sponsor of the event.