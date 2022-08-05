Shocking footage shows waterspout ripping through Smith Island community

BALTIMORE -- As storms battered a wide swath of Maryland Thursday evening, shocking footage spread from Smith Island, a sparsely populated community on the Chesapeake Bay.

A tornadic waterspout was shown tearing through the community, flinging dangerous debris and destroying homes. Residents recorded the vortex moving rapidly across the terrain.

Unbelievable video: Tornadic Waterspout slams Smith Island, MD on Thursday night & leaves behind significant damage.



A tornadic waterspout was captured on video slamming Smith Island, MD on Thursday night, leaving behind significant damage.

A Friday morning assessment found 17 damaged homes, three to four of which had major damage, according to a spokesperson for Gov. Larry Hogan.

An aerial view of Smith Island, Maryland after a tornadic waterspout tore through the community

Waterspouts are whirling columns of water and mist - tornados that form over water but have the same characteristics as a land tornado, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Resident Tiffanie Woutila captured the terrifying moments the vortex rocked her house. When she saw her neighbor's home destroyed, she ran out to assist them without regard for the twister down the road.

Woutila told WJZ her home was lifted from its foundation, but that it's still standing. On Facebook she credits the house being chained down with saving them.

Damage left by a tornadic waterspout in Smith Island, Maryland Tiffany Woutila, Facebook

No injuries have been confirmed in the incident.

"Honestly, I'm just thankful that everyone is ok," Woutila said. "Absolute miracle no one was seriously injured."

Despite the terrifying ordeal, Woutila told WJZ she's in love with the community of about 260 people. She has been living there for a month.

"It's just so beautiful. The community is amazing," she said. "Everyone helps everybody. It's like a fairytale town. I feel like I live in a Hallmark movie honestly.

Gov. Hogan said he has talked with Somerset County Sheriff Ron Howard about the situation and that the state is offering full resources to assist the community.

Damage assessment teams are on the ground Friday morning, the governor said.