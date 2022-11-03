Water main break prompts emergency road closures in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- The Baltimore City Department of Transportation are advising motorists to avoid the 3000-3200 blocks of Belair Road due to emergency road closures after a water main break.

The following roads will be closed until further notice:

· Belair Road & Erdman Avenue

· Belair Road & Mareco Avenue

· Belair Road & Lawnview Avenue

· Belair Road & Cliftmont Avenue

· Belair Road & Clifton Park Terrace

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation warns motorists traveling in this vicinity to be on the lookout for changing traffic patterns and are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes.