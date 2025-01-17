Baltimore residents voice frustration after three significant water main breaks in a week

BALTIMORE - Crews are still working to repair a water main break that caused major flooding in Dundalk Friday morning.

This is the third significant water main break WJZ has covered this week.

So far Baltimore DPW has restored water service to 55 locations, but repairs are still in progress for a number of breaks throughout the city and county.

Cars drove through a flooded intersection Friday morning, stemming from a water main break at Dundalk and Holabird Avenues.

"We could go swimming down there," said Sandy Rappold, a Dundalk resident.

The flooding forced John Stricker Middle School to close early, MTA to divert bus routes, and nearby businesses to lose income.

"There's nobody here and I lost a lot of business. I only have one delivery on uber eats," said Syed Shah, owner of Soprano's Pizza.

Late Friday evening, half of Dundalk Avenue was still blocked off while crews continued working on repairs.

Additional outages

On Thursday night, a water main ruptured near Alter Avenue in Pikesville, leaving hundreds of neighbors without water and some without heat during freezing cold temperatures.

"The hot water is used in conjunction with the furnace, so we have no heat, "said Kelly Simmons, a Pikesville resident. "I need my heat. I need my hot water, and I have grandkids in the house."

On Sunday, a water main break on Linkwood Ave in North Baltimore cut off water service to a 271-unit apartment complex.

"There were a lot of people without water," Odette Ramos said, a District 14 Baltimore City Council Member.

According to data from Baltimore DPW, there were 45 water main breaks in the city and county as of Friday night.

While water main breaks are more common during extended periods of cold, old infrastructure can contribute to breaks and leaks.

Last week, DPW Director Khalil Zaied said the proposed 9.6% water rate increase would help the city replace aging water lines.

"Our infrastructure has been neglected for a long, long period of time and we have to take care of that infrastructure," Zaied said.

City officials are asking residents to call 311 right away if they suspect a water main break or see any leaking water.