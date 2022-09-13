Water contamination problems in West Baltimore at center of Baltimore City Council probe

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's City Council introduced a resolution Monday night in an effort to hold the Department of Public Works accountable after a four-day water boil advisory was placed on much of West Baltimore due to water contamination.

DPW said last Monday that routine water sample tests showed harmful bacteria in the water including E.Coli, placing thousands under a water boil advisory.

The City Council scheduled three upcoming hearings with DPW to explain how this water crisis was handled and whether they should have handled it better.

"I know there was a lot of confusion. I know there was a lot of delays," said Councilman John Bullock (D), who represents much of the area affected by the advisory.

Councilman Eric Costello, who is among the resolution's seven sponsors, said both DPW and the Mayor's administration lacked "unclear and inconsistent communication" throughout last week's water crisis.

"DPW issued a series of tweets around 7:30 in the morning on Monday, Labor Day, and then went dark for approximately nine hours," he said.

Councilman Bullock questioned why DPW would announce a water boil advisory via social media.

Last Monday, the public was informed of a water boil advisory but Councilman Costello said the first positive test occurred last Saturday afternoon.

"We did not find out until late Monday evening after we had the water," one West Baltimore resident said last week.

Mayor Brandon Scott said "once DPW received that confirmation, the public was notified." He added that their protocol is to test the water multiple times before an announcement is made.

The boil water advisory was lifted last Friday, but the city still doesn't know where the contamination came from.

Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer said the council needs to schedule three hearings with DPW.

"In case we don't get answers from DPW as often happens at DPW hearings, we will have a follow-up hearing Thursday, September 22 at 2 p.m. on the same topic," Schleifer said. "And in case we don't get answers at that hearing, we will have a follow up hearing the following Thursday."