Watch CBS News
Local News

Water contamination problems in West Baltimore at center of Baltimore City Council probe

By Annie Rose Ramos

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's City Council introduced a resolution Monday night in an effort to hold the Department of Public Works accountable after a four-day water boil advisory was placed on much of West Baltimore due to water contamination. 

DPW said last Monday that routine water sample tests showed harmful bacteria in the water including E.Coli, placing thousands under a water boil advisory

The City Council scheduled three upcoming hearings with DPW to explain how this water crisis was handled and whether they should have handled it better. 

"I know there was a lot of confusion. I know there was a lot of delays," said Councilman John Bullock (D), who represents much of the area affected by the advisory. 

Councilman Eric Costello, who is among the resolution's seven sponsors, said both DPW and the Mayor's administration lacked "unclear and inconsistent communication" throughout last week's water crisis. 

"DPW issued a series of tweets around 7:30 in the morning on Monday, Labor Day, and then went dark for approximately nine hours," he said. 

Councilman Bullock questioned why DPW would announce a water boil advisory via social media. 

Last Monday, the public was informed of a water boil advisory but Councilman Costello said the first positive test occurred last Saturday afternoon.

"We did not find out until late Monday evening after we had the water," one West Baltimore resident said last week. 

Mayor Brandon Scott said "once DPW received that confirmation, the public was notified." He added that their protocol is to test the water multiple times before an announcement is made. 

The boil water advisory was lifted last Friday, but the city still doesn't know where the contamination came from. 

Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer said the council needs to schedule three hearings with DPW. 

"In case we don't get answers from DPW as often happens at DPW hearings, we will have a follow-up hearing Thursday, September 22 at 2 p.m. on the same topic," Schleifer said. "And in case we don't get answers at that hearing, we will have a follow up hearing the following Thursday." 

Annie Rose Ramos
Annie-Rose-Ramos.jpg

Annie Rose Ramos joined the WJZ team in October 2019.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 10:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.