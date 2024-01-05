WATCH: Police seeking to identify six persons of interest in Mondawmin Mall shooting
BALTIMORE -- Police are seeking to identify six persons of interest in a shooting that happened at Mondawmin Mall in West Baltimore last week.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of Liberty Heights Avenue on December 29 around 6:00 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
Police said two groups of teenagers were arguing in the parking lot of the mall, when an exchange of gunfire broke out.
Police said a 50-year-old man was delivering packages, when he was struck in the left ankle by a stray bullet.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $4000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
