WATCH: Police seeking to identify six persons of interest in Mondawmin Mall shooting

BALTIMORE -- Police are seeking to identify six persons of interest in a shooting that happened at Mondawmin Mall in West Baltimore last week.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Liberty Heights Avenue on December 29 around 6:00 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

Police said two groups of teenagers were arguing in the parking lot of the mall, when an exchange of gunfire broke out.

Police said a 50-year-old man was delivering packages, when he was struck in the left ankle by a stray bullet.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $4000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.