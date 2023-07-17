Watch out for jellyfish in Maryland waters, Department of Natural Resources warns swimmers

BALTIMORE -- If you are planning to swim in one of Maryland state's public parks, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is warning people to watch out for jellyfish.

According to the department, jellyfish are commonly found in the swimming areas of beaches in the state.

The jellies are typically found in higher numbers in July, and they prefer the more brackish waters of Chesapeake Bay during the summertime.

The Maryland State Parks Department put out a warning along with a photo asking swimmers to keep an eye out for the jellyfish, also known as Atlantic Sea Nettles.

Wildlife officers say pretty much any park along the bay could have them in the water this time of year.

If you're looking for a way to know before you go, you can go to NOAA's Ocean Prediction Center.

They post a new map every day that shows the probability of encountering Sea Nettles along the Chesapeake Bay.

For more information, check out this link.