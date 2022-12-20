WATCH: Anne Arundel police sergeant frees stuck deer from fence

BALTIMORE -- An Anne Arundel County police sergeant was in the right place at the right time to save a deer stuck in a fence last week in Friendship, and the department on Tuesday released footage of its rescue.

Police said Sgt. Matt Hall was flagged down by several people Friday while driving on Friendship Road near Kim Lane. They told him they couldn't free a deer stuck in a fence.

The young buck had its antlers intertwined in the fencing, but Hall was able to maneuver the fence and the antlers head to free it.

See the body camera footage:



