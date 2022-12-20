Watch CBS News
Local News

WATCH: Anne Arundel police sergeant frees stuck deer from fence

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- An Anne Arundel County police sergeant was in the right place at the right time to save a deer stuck in a fence last week in Friendship, and the department on Tuesday released footage of its rescue. 

Police said Sgt. Matt Hall was flagged down by several people Friday while driving on Friendship Road near Kim Lane. They told him they couldn't free a deer stuck in a fence. 

The young buck had its antlers intertwined in the fencing, but Hall was able to maneuver the fence and the antlers head to free it. 

See the body camera footage: 

Anne Arundel County Police Sergeant Saves Deer by AACOPD on YouTube


CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 10:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.