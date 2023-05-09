Firefighter reportedly assaulted girlfriend before shot, killed by man walking dog in Charles County

BALTIMORE - A Washington D.C. firefighter reportedly assaulted his girlfriend before he was shot and killed by a man who was walking his dog in Charles County, according to deputies.

Carl Braxton, 30, an eight-year firefighter with the DC Fire Department, was shot around 3 a.m. in Bryan's Road, Maryland. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Detectives Investigating Homicide on Sedgemore Place in Bryans Road, MD: https://t.co/TDPKj0Ld9k — Charles Co Sheriff (@CCSOMD) May 8, 2023

Deputies said Braxton was reported to have assaulted his girlfriend inside their townhouse. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said the woman was able to get out of the home and came across a man who was walking his dog.

Witnesses told police, Braxton threatened to harm the man and continued to walk aggressively toward him, at which time the man, who has a permit to carry a firearm, produced a gun and shot Braxton, according to police.

Deputies said the man remained on the scene until officers arrived, was taken to the police station and released pending further investigation.

Braxton was a member of engine company 22 in Shepherd Park. He joined the department as part of Cadet Class 17 and graduated in April 2015.

Statement from Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly, Sr. on the Passing of Active-Duty Firefighter/EMT Carl Braxton. pic.twitter.com/Yl7d2K6rp4 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 8, 2023

"Members of the department impacted by the loss are being provided assistance from the DC Fire Department's Peer Support Team," the department said.