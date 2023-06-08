Warning period for vehicle height monitoring cameras ends Saturday

BALTIMORE -- The warning period for vehicle height monitoring cameras will end Saturday, June 10th, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

The cameras will monitor vehicles over 12 feet high.

After the warning period ends, drivers violating height guidelines on restricted roadways are will receive citations.

Restricted roadways are usually roads in residential areas where large commercial vehicles are prohibited from traveling, Baltimore County Police said.

Under Baltimore County Council Bill 92-21, the County may not operate more than seven vehicle height monitoring cameras at a single time.

Baltimore County Police said the cameras will be assigned to the following locations: