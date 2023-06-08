Warning period for vehicle height monitoring cameras ends Saturday
BALTIMORE -- The warning period for vehicle height monitoring cameras will end Saturday, June 10th, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.
The cameras will monitor vehicles over 12 feet high.
After the warning period ends, drivers violating height guidelines on restricted roadways are will receive citations.
Restricted roadways are usually roads in residential areas where large commercial vehicles are prohibited from traveling, Baltimore County Police said.
Under Baltimore County Council Bill 92-21, the County may not operate more than seven vehicle height monitoring cameras at a single time.
Baltimore County Police said the cameras will be assigned to the following locations:
- 5000-5001 Benson Avenue (northbound and southbound) at I-695
- 500 North Point Road (southbound) at Eastern Avenue and 1101 North Point Road (northbound) at Merritt Boulevard
- 7900-7901 Wise Avenue (eastbound and westbound) at Lynch Road and 8800-8801 Wise Avenue (eastbound and westbound) at Grays Road
- 2900 and 3001 Sollers Point Road (northbound and southbound) at Merritt Boulevard
- 6801 Belclare Road (eastbound) at Dundalk Avenue
- 101 Avon Beach Road (eastbound) at Henry Street
- 3200-3201 Magnolia Avenue (eastbound and westbound) at Lilac Avenue
