Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Maryland Weather: Sunny and hot, bracing for warmer temperatures

By Meg McNamara

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE --- Today's mid 90s will feel very close to the triple digits thanks to the humidity! 

fygwg3jxkaach3i.jpg
Code Orange declared in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Harford, Cecil and Anne Arundel County

Thursday is a #WJZAlertDay because it will feel above 100°!  

Code Orange in #Baltimore City, Baltimore, Harford, Cecil & Anne Arundel Counties. 

Sensitive groups like the elderly, children & those with asthma should avoid strenuous activity outside today.  

Make sure to drink lots of water today and all throughout the week to keep yourself hydrated in this heat.  

This week's temperatures are certainly uncomfortable and annoying but also dangerous.

fygnnb3xeaawixz.jpg
Heat safety tips as temperatures reach triple digits this week

Keep in mind these heat precautions for you and your family.  

Meg McNamara

Meteorologist Meg McNamara joined WJZ's First Warning Weather team in June of 2017.

First published on July 20, 2022 / 5:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.