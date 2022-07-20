Maryland Weather: Sunny and hot, bracing for warmer temperatures
BALTIMORE --- Today's mid 90s will feel very close to the triple digits thanks to the humidity!
Thursday is a #WJZAlertDay because it will feel above 100°!
Code Orange in #Baltimore City, Baltimore, Harford, Cecil & Anne Arundel Counties.
Sensitive groups like the elderly, children & those with asthma should avoid strenuous activity outside today.
Make sure to drink lots of water today and all throughout the week to keep yourself hydrated in this heat.
This week's temperatures are certainly uncomfortable and annoying but also dangerous.
Keep in mind these heat precautions for you and your family.
