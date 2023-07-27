Wanted Dead: A growing spotted lanternfly population is eating Maryland's plants

BALTIMORE -- The spotted lanternfly population is growing in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

The insects don't bite or sting, but spotted lanternflies can do major damage to Maryland's agriculture. That's why the Department of Agriculture is telling anyone who sees them to squash them.

Megan Carr is an urban forester for Baltimore City Recreation and Parks.

"There's definitely more this year," said Carr.

Spotted lanternflies are invasive insects that have the potential to devastate Maryland's vineyards, orchards and nurseries, according to the Maryland Department of Agriculture.

"It can drain the plants of resources and make them less able to produce the fruits," Carr said.

Carr said spotted lanternflies are native to eastern Asia, but they were first detected in Pennsylvania in 2014 and have since spread throughout the east coast. According to the Department of Agriculture, the spotted lanternfly was discovered in Maryland in 2018 in Cecil County. They've now been confirmed in 17 of Maryland's 23 counties, as well as Baltimore City.

"Within the state of Maryland, Baltimore city and county are actually the hotspots this year," Carr said. "There were a lot sighted in Baltimore county, especially around some of the wineries up there so that's been a big issue."

Not only are they a threat to agriculture industries, but Carr said they can attract stinging insects because they excrete a sugary substance. That's why the Department of Agriculture recommends physically killing them in residential yards and gardens—because insecticides won't do the trick.

According to MDA, a person can kill spotted lanternflies by crushing them or drowning them in a container of soapy water. Also, people should scrape egg masses off of plants and other surfaces, and then crush the eggs. MDA suggests putting adhesive traps on trees. Additionally, people can purchase a trap or build a circle trap.

Marylanders should report spotted lanternfly sightings by submitting a picture to the Maryland Department of Agriculture.