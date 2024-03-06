Walmart closing Towson location in April

BALTIMORE -- Walmart is closing its Towson location on Putty Hill Avenue in April, the company said Wednesday.

According to Walmart, the location did not meet performance expectations. The company said its decision was based on several factors including "current and projected financial performance, non-lease renewal, location, population, customer needs, and the proximity of other nearby stores."

Walmart said all store workers will be paid through June 14. Employees who do not transfer after that date will receive severance.

This story is still developing and will be updated.