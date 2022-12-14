Walmart and Jimmy's Famous Seafood treat 100 Baltimore students to holiday shopping spree

BALTIMORE -- The fourth annual shrimps and gifts event—a phenomenal way for more than 100 students from Baltimore to kick off the holiday season.

More than 110 Baltimore students were treated to a holiday shopping spree at Walmart that they won't soon forget.

"I got some candles for my mom because her birthday is the day after Christmas," one girl said. "I got a Rubik's cube to get my mind together and I got some stuff for my family."

Jimmy's Famous Seafood provided food for the kids.

"It's scrumptious," attendee Louis Franklin said of the holiday meal. "It's very good."

There was music, dancing, fun, and a special gift for each student: a $300 Walmart gift card.

"Three hundred? I might give some to my dad," attendee Jonah Mason said.

The children were excited about what $300 could buy them.

"I got me a NERF gun," Franklin said. "I'm going to annoy my sister with it. See you, Jamie."

And they weren't shopping alone. Some of their favorite Ravens players stepped in to lend a helping hand.

"Seeing these kids, seeing them go out here in Walmart and shop and just have fun in the holiday season, is special," Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said.

Former Ravens player Ray Rice said he enjoyed the experience.

"Amongst all of the gifts, I just always remember receiving the love and being able to share it with the closest people that you have next to you," Rice said. "Love is universal. If you have it to give, keep giving it."