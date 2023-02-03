Voyles leads Maryland-Eastern Shore over Regent 89-41
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Kevon Voyles scored 16 points to help Maryland-Eastern Shore defeat Regent 89-41 on Thursday night.
Voyles was 6-of-9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) for the Hawks (14-8), who earned their seventh straight victory. Chace Davis finished with 15 points and three steals. Zion Styles scored 13.
Joakim Marie-Joseph led the Royals with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Darrin Clark added 10 points and two steals.
NEXT UP
Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Norfolk State on February 11.
