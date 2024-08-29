Volunteer fire department in middle of Key Bridge response in need of new fireboat

BALTIMORE - A volunteer fire department in Baltimore County says it needs $1.2 million for a new fireboat so it can continue responding to emergencies along the Chesapeake Bay.

Transamerica Foundation donated $100,000 to kickstart the campaign for a new boat for the North Point-Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department, one of the first to respond to the deadly Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse last March.

The volunteer fire department has two open water vessels that make up their fleet. But one of those boats is 16 years old, has a broken pump, and is well under the industry's recommended expectation of a first responder vessel.

The bridge collapse, when six construction workers were knocked into the Patapsco River and died, highlighted the North Point-Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department's need for a new fireboat.

Fire Chief Gregory Theodory says the current boat is too small and poses challenges during emergency responses. The department wants an emergency response boat with more space and updated technology.

"The purpose of the new boat was to replace this existing boat as this boat doesn't meet the specs anymore," Theodory said.

Funding for a new boat

Fire Chief Gregory Theodoroy says a new fireboat is out of their budget, so they are asking the community to contribute.

The North Point-Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department provides firefighting and water rescue services to millions of residents along the Chesapeake Bay and surrounding areas.

"We're a 100% volunteer organization and none of us are receiving any compensation for this," Theodoroy said.

North Point Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department recently received a $100,000 grant from the Transamerica Foundation. However, it is still hundreds of thousands of dollars short of what it needs.

"After the Key Bridge collapse, we were interested in showing our commitment to improving the safety of communities around the Baltimore area and we sought out an organization that would make a difference," said Andrew Erman, Chair of the Baltimore Advisory Committee, Transamerica Foundation.

The fire department wants to secure the money before the next boating season. It will take a few years to get the boat built.

"This is important for us," Theodoroy said. "Safety on the water is one of the biggest concerns for us."

For information on donating, check out this website.