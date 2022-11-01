Vision for Baltimore reaches 10,000 pairs of free eyeglasses given to city students

BALTIMORE -- Vision for Baltimore a partnership providing free eye testing and eyeglasses to students in Baltimore City, handed out its 10,000th pair of glasses Tuesday.

It's a partnership between the Johns Hopkins schools of Education and Medicine, Baltimore City Public Schools, the Baltimore City Health Department, direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand Warby Parker and national nonprofit Vision To Learn.

City Health conducts screenings, Vision to Learn performs the eye exams, and Warby Parker provides its eyeglasses. Johns Hopkins, in addition to providing over $1 million in support, helps implement the program while conducting research on its impact, the organization said.

The program celebrated its 10,000th pair at Fort Worthington Elementary/Middle School. It plans to start distributing free eyeglasses faster after a new $1 million grant from the Maryland Department of Health.

Launched in 2016 to serve the city's elementary and middle school students, Vision for Baltimore is now expanding from around 45 schools each year to 62 schools annually.

With the expansion, it can now serve all Baltimore City elementary and middle schools over any two-year cycle. The organization reached 5,000 pairs given in 2018.

"We are grateful to our Vision for Baltimore Partners for providing our students not only improved eyesight, but everything that gesture opens up for them, including improved academic achievement," said Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises. "City Schools looks forward to the next 10,000 pair and expanding the program so even more of our young people can reap the academic and health benefits of good vision."

A 2021 Johns Hopkins University study found the impact of providing glasses to children at schools.

Researchers said of the thousands of Baltimore children who participated in the study, "those with glasses did better in school and the impacts were greater than more costly measures such as lengthening the school day, providing computers, or creating charter schools."