Virginia Tech, Tulane to face off in Military Bowl in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS - Virginia Tech will take on Tulane in the 2023 Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com on December 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

It will be the 10th meeting between the teams, but the first since 1989, when Virginia Tech won 30-13 in Blacksburg. The Hokies lead the all-time series, 5-4.

"What a great matchup of exciting teams," Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. "Virginia Tech came on strong during the second half of the season, while Tulane spent most of the season in the national rankings and is enjoying the best football era in school history. It should be a great Bowl Week in Washington, D.C., and a terrific matchup in Annapolis."

This will be Virginia Tech's third time playing in the Military Bowl.

Virginia Tech (6-6) secured its bowl berth with a 55-17 win over Virginia in the regular-season finale.

Tulane (11-2) lost to SMU on Saturday in the American Athletic Conference championship game. Last season, the Green Wave defeated Southern Cal in the Cotton Bowl.

The Bowl benefits Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation's 294-acre retreat for wounded, ill and injured active-duty and veteran service members, their families and caregivers.