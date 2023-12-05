Virginia lawmakers ask budget officials to put FBI move to Greenbelt on hold

Virginia lawmakers, frustrated by the federal government's decision to build a new FBI headquarters in Maryland, are asking budget officials to put a hold on the project.

It's the latest maneuver from Virginia politicians, whose bid to put the new complex in Springfield lost out to a site adjacent to the Greenbelt Metro Station in Prince George's County. They already succeeded in getting the inspector general for the U.S. General Services Administration to review the project.

"We urge the Administration to pause efforts to advance this headquarters process, allowing for transparent and fair review," the Virginia lawmakers wrote to the U.S. Office of Budget and Management on Monday. The letter was signed by both of Virginia's U.S. senators and nine members of the House of Representatives.