Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Viral video shows WJZ News Anchor Denise Koch doing the Park Heights Strut

By Denise Koch

/ CBS Baltimore

Viral Video shows news anchor Denise Koch doing the Park Heights Strut
Viral Video shows news anchor Denise Koch doing the Park Heights Strut 02:14

BALTIMORE -- A performance at a fundraiser for Camp Opportunity in 2019 led to the creation of a viral video that captured WJZ's Denise Koch dancing with a Baltimore dance crew.

Terry, Shaggy, and Spazz performed at a Baltimore Ravens venue on Ostend Street in November 2019.

Following their performance, the trio, who specializes in Baltimore club dancing, taught Koch a few moves.

She learned from them how to dance the Park Heights Strut.

The dance crew thought it would be a great thing for the city to see Koch embrace a few street moves.

Koch said she learned to step over, slide back, then step over again.

Years later, her efforts garnered a spike in attention and 129,000 views on Facebook.

Denise Koch

Viewers turn to Denise Koch when they want credible news reports presented by one of the most veteran news reporters and anchors in Baltimore.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 7:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.