Violent weekend in Baltimore leaves three people with gunshot injuries, one person dead

BALTIMORE -- It has been a violent weekend with at least three people shot in Baltimore and at least one person who succumbed to their injuries.

Baltimore police say they received a ShotSpotter alert near the 1700 block of North Carey Street around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday. A short distance away around the same time, police say they found a crash site near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and North Avenue.

Officials said when they looked into the vehicle that crashed near the library next to the intersection, they found a driver inside the vehicle who had been shot.

As of Sunday evening, that person was still is in critical condition.

"He drove in the middle of the street and went over to the library wall, hit the library wall and that was where it ended up," a witness who did not want to be identified told WJZ. "The police [were] working on him after they pulled him out of the car because the ambulance still wasn't here."

The witness also told WJZ that before the driver crashed, he ran over a metal sign and slammed into a bus stop, which luckily was empty at the time of the impact.

The witness said they had "just gotten out of the bus stop and if it would have happened like a minute or so earlier, it would have hit a lot of people."

"The car would have hit a lot of people that was in the bus stop," the witness said. "Normally this bus stop would be filled because it's one of the busier bus stops in West Baltimore."

That driver was one of at least three people who'd been shot this weekend.

Just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, police said a 38-year-old man had been shot in the neck and torso in Northwest Baltimore on Chelsea Terrace. The last update from police said that the gunshot victim was in serious condition.

And a few hours later - just before 11 a.m. Saturday, police say a 52-year-old man was shot on Spaulding Avenue near Park Heights. He later died.

For people who've witnessed the violence, it's starting to become overwhelming.

"So much stuff going on around here," a witness said. "People tend to think that is okay, but it's not okay. It's not okay."

Police would like for anyone with information to call Metro Crime Stopper at 1-866-7LOCKUP