Violence spikes in Baltimore during Memorial Day weekend leaving teen dead, several injured

BALTIMORE -- Shots rang out across West and Southwest Baltimore this weekend, injuring several people and killing a 17-year-old.

There were three shootings spanning several neighborhoods between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. At least five people were shot in total.

Two weens were shot just before 3:45 p.m. on Saturday. Baltimore City Police received a ShotSpotter alert in the are of 900 N. Dukeland St. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, while a 15-year-old boy was transported for gunshot wounds. He is being treated for his injury.

Just before 11 o'clock on Sunday morning, officers were on routine patrol in West Baltimore when they heard shots fired, according to a release from Baltimore City Police. After searching the area, officers found a victim on the 1800 block of Mosher St and a second victim on the 800 block of N. Fulton Ave. Both suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital.

On Saturday morning, a 59-year-old man was shot and injured in Southwest Baltimore after allegedly trying to burglarize the Praise Cathedral on S. Mount St. The victim was transported to the hospital. The church is currently sitting vacant, but is undergoing renovations, according to police. The incident happened just before 8 a.m.

WJZ spoke with neighbors in Southwest Baltimore who say their neighborhood has changed significantly over the years.

"It's heartbreaking," Spring, a woman who has lived in the area for several years, said. "It's a whole 360 degree turn around. At one time you can literally just sit outside on your stoop, probably all night, without anything happening. You can't do that today."

One woman told us she was awake at the time of the incidents and heard shots fired, but it didn't disrupt her morning. She says hearing gunshots is normal for her.

"I was up at eight and doing my normal thing to get my day started. I heard gunshots, but the crazy part is when you live in this neighborhood, it's like it's nothing. It's sad, but it's true," Miranda Mahoney told WJZ.

Neighbors say this activity is disturbing but isn't scaring them away from their neighborhood. Ben said he's lived in the area near W Pratt St. for 75 years.

"I became used to it but i wouldn't get someone just moving in an area like this," Ben said.

Mahoney says she has lived in the area for six years. She says she is homeless, and that the neighborhood isn't as bad as some people say it is.

"Shootings happen every day, but there's a reason I've been here for six years. I've never had one problem. I've never been beat up. I've never been chased because I mind my business. I do what I do, but I'm respectful," Mahoney said.

Other neighbors we spoke to say the neighborhood has shifted significantly from decades ago – with more violence and drug use. These neighbors are calling on police officers to increase patrols – particularly on foot.

"There's no activity against stopping this and we actually could use some foot traffic as far as police," Ben said.

"They don't put money into the city," Mahoney said. "I love my city and I'm going to keep fighting for it."

If you have any information about any of the three incidents, you are encouraged to reach out to Baltimore City Police.

For the Western District Homicide Unit, call 410-396-2100. For the Western District, call 410-396-247. To reach the Southwest District, call 410-396-2488.

If you would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can call Metro Crimestoppers at 1-866-7LockUp.