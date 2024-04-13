Vintage Black holds third annual fashion expo

BALTIMORE -- When it comes to vintage style, art and innovation—Baltimore is home to it all. On Saturday, April 13, a celebration of fashion and past trends came together at the Vintage Black Expo.

It was held at the assembly room in downtown Baltimore.

Janay Reece, CBS News Baltimore reporter, sat down with some of the participating businesses ahead of the event as they shared how they're stitching new life into what people wear.

From hats, to healing hardwear, to twisted wearable art, Baltimore's vintage creators know how to do it all.

For Dwayne Hazelwood it's one thing he's known for. "It became like my signature look...everywhere I went, I always had on a hat. So then I got into making my own." Dwayne Hazelwood, owner of Hazelwood Hats said. "When someone wears my hats, I want them to feel unique." Each piece is handmade and no two are alike. "They're not going to run into anybody with the same thing they have on." Hazelwood said.

Hazelwood Hats is one of dozens of small businesses coming together for the Vintage Black Expo.

"These people I always hear and see online. But now I get to actually be with them and support their business as well." Hazelwood said.

Creators, designers and artists get to showcase stylish unique pieces that embody Black fashion history.

"I always knew that fashion would be something that I would be involved in." said Sam Smith, wellness and wardrobe expert at New Vintage by Sam.

"We all get to see and experience what black excellence is really like, live in person." said Hazelwood.

The expo gives them a platform and resources to grow.

"It is an arena for us to all see what we do, feed each other, buy from each other, showcase everything about our visions and you know just come together and network." Malaika Tamu-Cooper, owner of Dreadz N' Headz, a natural hair care center, said.

Zakiya Shivers, the founder of Vintage Black Expo, said one of her goals was to make people feel, "excited about the opportunity of seeing old things meet new."

This year is Vintage Black's third annual expo since their start in 2022.