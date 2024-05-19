Vintage, antique sellers celebrated at Baltimore Vintage Expo shopping extravaganza

BALTIMORE --- The Baltimore Vintage Expo, the one-day-only shopping extravaganza that celebrates the growing community of vintage and antique sellers in the area, only happens twice a year.

"Vintage is great because vintage is timeless,'" said Amanda Becan, the owner of Amanda's Attic Vintage. "Vintage was my way of expressing myself in a way that not everybody else did."

Becan's love for vintage clothes began when she was a teenager and it's grown into her business – Amanda's Attic Vintage.

"I do have stuff earlier going back to the 1700s but they're a little more delicate so I don't usually bring those shows," Becan said.

Becan is one of the many small businesses, vendors and collectors that spent their Sunday morning at the Baltimore Vintage Expo at Union Collective.

"So right now vintage would pretty much be anytime before the 2000s," Olivia Luzier told WJZ as she browsed through clothing with her husband.

"Olivia has been very into vintage clothes and thrift shopping for ages. So coming around to vintage markets is kind of exactly what we wanted to do anyway," Anthony De Leon said.

The Expo showcases dealers selling vintage clothing, antiques, jewelry, furniture and more.

"Anything you can think of that you know is outside of the box," said Angie Gavin, the co-founder of Baltimore Vintage Expo and co-owner of Milk & Ice Vintage Antiques.

Co-founder Angie Gavin says it's a way to support small businesses and celebrate the beauty of things from the past.

"It's really cool. It's one of a kind. It's a unique way to kind of show who you are on the inside but what you wear on the outside I see it as a form of art," said Gavin.

Organizers told WJZ they don't have an exact date for the next Expo yet but they do know it's going to be in Fall 2024.