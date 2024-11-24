Vincent Leggett, influential leader of "Blacks of the Chesapeake," dies, Annapolis mayor says

BALTIMORE -- Vincent Leggett, the Executive Director and founder of "Blacks of the Chesapeake," a group dedicated to preserving the history of Black watermen and their contributions to the area and maritime culture, died on Sunday, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley announced. He was 71 years old.

"Vince was a tireless advocate for preserving the legacy of Black watermen," Buckley said. "His efforts to honor their history and share their stories have left an indelible mark on the Annapolis community and beyond."

According to Annapolis City leaders, Leggett dedicated his life to preserving the rich heritage of Black watermen and ensuring their contributions to the Chesapeake Bay and maritime culture would not be forgotten. He promoted awareness of the Black community's vital role in the region's seafood industry, ensuring their stories and achievements were recognized and respected.

"Vince's work transcended the archives and pages of history books — he built bridges connecting people and communities, fostered understanding and inspired a collective commitment to justice and equity," said Joel Dunn, the CEO and President of Chesapeake Conservancy. "As a mentor and friend to so many, he shared his wisdom generously, guiding others to take up the mantle of preserving and celebrating Black history.

Under Leggett's leadership, "Blacks of the Chesapeake" grew into an "influential organization, engaging with schools, museums, and community groups to educate and advocate for the preservation of the history of Black watermen and their families," according to Annapolis leaders.

Leggett played a key role in the City of Annapolis' 2022 acquisition of Elktonia Beach off Bembe Beach Road, once a part of the Carr's and Sparrow's Beach properties that catered to Black families during the time of Jim Crow. The property is now a public park managed by the City of Annapolis Department of Recreation and Parks.

"Vince's work went beyond retelling the stories of the Black watermen who worked the waters of the Chesapeake Bay," Buckley said. "He had a passion to preserve stories that otherwise might have been lost to time. His deep connection to the water and the people whose lives were intertwined with it made him a respected figure in the Annapolis community. He will be greatly missed."