Vikings rookie WR Jordan Addison cited for going 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings' top draft pick was cited for speeding and reckless driving early Thursday after going 140 mph on a freeway in St. Paul, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A state trooper stopped Jordan Addison on Interstate 94 near Dale Street just after 3 a.m., the patrol said, after observing Addison going 140 mph, or 85 mph over the speed limit, in a Lamborghini.

The incident remains under investigation.

"We are aware of last night's traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information," the Vikings said in a statement.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: (L-R) Jordan Addison poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected 23rd overall by the Minnesota Vikings during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Getty Images

The Vikings took Addison with the 23rd pick in April's NFL draft. Across three seasons at Pitt and USC, Addison totaled 219 catches for 3,134 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns.

The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner for the nation's top wide receiver at Pittsburgh, Addison transferred to USC for his final college season. He had 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022 for the Trojans. In two years with the Panthers, Addison had 2,259 receiving yards.

Addison took part in rookie minicamp with the Vikings but was just an observer for most of the on-field offseason practices in May and June because of an undisclosed injury.

The Vikings' training camp is scheduled to start July 29.

Behind superstar Justin Jefferson, the Vikings have moved fourth-year wide receiver K.J. Osborn into a more prominent role even with the addition of Addison.

Osborn made headlines in a more redeeming highway incident earlier this year, when he and three other people helped rescue a man from a burning car that had just crashed in Austin, Texas.

