Vignarajah must return unspent public funding after suspending Baltimore mayoral campaign

BALTIMORE -- Former Baltimore mayoral candidate Thiru Vignarajah must return his campaign's unspent remaining public financing from the time he suspended his run, the Baltimore City Fair Election Fund said Tuesday.

Vignarajah's 2024 campaign received $668,881 through the city fund. He dropped out of the race last week and endorsed opponent Sheila Dixon, a former Baltimore mayor running to win her seat back.

"The campaign is familiar and in full compliance with the plain language of the regulations and will return all unspent funds as required by law," Vignarajah said in a statement after a city council member brought attention to the matter.

It wasn't clear, though, how much Vignarajah would have to return due to the wording of Baltimore's public financing law, which states unspent public funding must be returned within 30 days of the election's certification

The Fair Election Fund clarified Tuesday that the use of public funds is restricted only to campaign activities, meaning Vignarajah cannot spend beyond the time he suspended his campaign. He is also barred from putting public funds toward other candidates.

"The Commission expects the Friends of Thiru Vignarajah campaign to provide a full accounting of the contributions received and expenditures made during the period of suspension and to remit the unspent balance of the publicly funded campaign account on or before the deadline," the fund said.

The finance law does not address funds already spent.

"Following the Primary election, the Commission will meet to review the efficiency of the Fair Elections Fund program and promulgate clarifying rules and regulations in consultation with the Baltimore City Law Department and the State Board of Elections," the fund said in a statement.