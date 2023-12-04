Video: Harford County deputies rescue deer from frigid outdoor pool

BALTIMORE - Harford County deputies saved the day when a deer fell into a frigid backyard pool last week.

A video shared on social media shows deputies rescuing the deer who feel into the pool last Thursday.

It is unclear how the deer ended up in the pool.

But, the deer was successfully removed, warmed up and released back into the woods.

"For all deer out there training to be on Santa's reindeer team, please know that there are better methods than swimming during winter," The Harford County Sheriff's Office said.