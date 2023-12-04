Watch CBS News
Local News

Video: Harford County deputies rescue deer from frigid outdoor pool

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Harford County deputies rescue deer stranded in outdoor pool
Harford County deputies rescue deer stranded in outdoor pool 00:22

BALTIMORE - Harford County deputies saved the day when a deer fell into a frigid backyard pool last week.

A video shared on social media shows deputies rescuing the deer who feel into the pool last Thursday.

It is unclear how the deer ended up in the pool.

But, the deer was successfully removed, warmed up and released back into the woods.

"For all deer out there training to be on Santa's reindeer team, please know that there are better methods than swimming during winter," The Harford County Sheriff's Office said.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on December 4, 2023 / 6:57 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.