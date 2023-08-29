Video shows brazen dog theft from a Baltimore home. Police believe the dog has been sold.

BALTIMORE -- A man stole a poodle from a fenced yard in the 2600 block of South Paca Street in Baltimore over the weekend, and police believe he sold the dog at a nearby shopping center.

Video police released Tuesday shows two dogs excitedly jumping at their chain link fence as the thief cases the home just after 2pm Saturday.

He walked past, but moments later, the suspect came back toward the side of the fence and grabbed both dogs.

The man ran, and one dog got away. He took off with the other one, a 1-year-old poodle named Sandy.

The owners are distraught and desperate to get their pet back home.

One-year-old poodle taken from a fenced yard in the 2600-block of South Paca. Baltimore police think the suspect sold it at a shopping center. The family is heartbroken. Call police with tips. @wjz Video of the crime ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oLBQXkIEKS — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 29, 2023

They told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren the stolen female poodle was microchipped.

"That's like my children. She's my family. My baby," said Teodoro, the dog's owner. "I need help."

Larceny Suspect Identity Sought Identity Sought In reference to a larceny of a 1-year-old Poodle that was taken on August 26, 2023, in the 2600 block of South Paca Street, investigators need your help in identifying the person seen in this video. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 410-396-2499 or 911. Posted by Baltimore Police Department on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

He said the dog who escaped is Sandy's brother and had to be taken to the veterinarian. "He doesn't eat or drink. He finds it hard to sleep. He needs his little sister," the owner said.

Hellgren showed the video to a neighbor who was shocked someone would do something so bold.

"Who would actually steal a dog from the front yard? I still can't believe it," said the neighbor, who declined to use his name. "I didn't even know that. I thought they were in the house for a couple of days. I didn't know someone actually stole one."

His own dog Duke often played with the stolen puppy.

"My dog is like my best friend. I'd be pretty sad if someone took Duke," he said. "It's crazy. I've never heard of anything like that happening around here before, so that's a first."

Tuesday afternoon, the poodle who escaped played in the front yard under the watchful eye of his owner.

Police hope someone can help return her sister home and bring the family some comfort.

"I need that dog back," Teodoro said.

Police said anyone with information can call Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499 or 911.