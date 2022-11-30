Watch CBS News
Local News

Man who died in Dundalk fire identified

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The victim in a Dundalk fire earlier this month has been identified as 49-year-old Anthony Polisino, according to officials.   

On November 19 around 6:46 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire in the 7800 block of Harold Road.  

The first crews to arrive found Polisino suffering from cardiac arrest before they rescued him from the building.  He was transported to the Burn Center at Bayview where he later died.  A cause of death has not been announced by officials.  

Baltimore County Fire Investigators determined that this accidental fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 2:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.