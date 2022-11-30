Man who died in Dundalk fire identified

BALTIMORE -- The victim in a Dundalk fire earlier this month has been identified as 49-year-old Anthony Polisino, according to officials.

On November 19 around 6:46 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire in the 7800 block of Harold Road.

The first crews to arrive found Polisino suffering from cardiac arrest before they rescued him from the building. He was transported to the Burn Center at Bayview where he later died. A cause of death has not been announced by officials.

Baltimore County Fire Investigators determined that this accidental fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.