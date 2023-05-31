Veteran coach Bob Babb leads alma mater Johns Hopkins back to Division III College World Series

BALTIMORE - When it comes to sports at Johns Hopkins University, lacrosse is king.

However, don't overlook the baseball team, ranked No. 1 in the nation in Division III.

Despite playing in a smaller division, Johns Hopkins is a big deal when it comes to baseball, on their way to the College World Series, led by a coach who's a Baltimore baseball legend.

For head coach Bob Babb, running baseball practice in late May has become a common occurrence.

This is the third time since 2019 the Blue Jays have reached the College World Series. They last made it to the World Series in 2021.

At 44-5, Hopkins plays Misericordia at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 2 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Babb is the second-winningest active head coach in Division III.

"That's the goal every year," Babb told WJZ about reaching the College World Series. "But when certain guys have been there and can relay their experiences to other guys, and then they think I would like to go there too."

And while those players are talented, they are very young and depend on their coach's experience and calm demeanor to help them through those high-stress moments in games.

"Something it may seem surprising or unprecedented to us, but to him, it's like, 'oh, that happened back in 2003," JHU outfielder Tripp Myers said. "He is an encyclopedia of knowledge. And it is calming to know he has a wealth of knowledge and he is prepared for any situation and he bestows that information on us. He always feels prepared."

Babb played at Johns Hopkins and was part of the groundbreaking 1976 team that made it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

WJZ's Mark Viviano asked Babb if he ever imagined leading Hopkins to the College World Series 47 years later.

"Absolutely not," Babb said. "I was hoping the 76 team would go to the World Series but it didn't work out. But I am glad I am here in 2023.