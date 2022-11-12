Vehicle sought after 64-year-old man killed in Rosedale hit-and-run

BALTIMORE-- A 64-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Rosedale, Baltimore County Police said.

Investigators believe shortly after midnight Friday, a van traveling west on Pulaski Highway struck a pedestrian between Rosedale Avenue and 68th Street. The driver of the van allegedly left the scene and continued West.

The victim was identified as 64-year-old Timothy P. Myers.

The vehicle was described by police as a 2001-2003 model year Chrysler Town and Country minivan with damage to the passenger side headlight and missing the passenger side mirror.

"You supposed to stop, but unfortunately a lot of people don't," Fred Pullen of Rosedale said. "A lot of drivers, they got a lot on their mind and they're doing too many things and we just need to be a little more careful."

This isn't the only crash to happen on Pulaski Highway.

According to previous reports, another person was hit and killed on the highway in Nottingham in September of 2021. Earlier this year in March, two people were hit. One of them died.

Drivers said something needs to be done to prevent these crashes.

"I guess if they could put speed cameras on 83, they can put speed cameras out here," Schanell Hurt of Rosedale said.

Police are pleading with the public to help them find the driver responsible for this crash.

"The most important thing is human life and the loss that is attributed to it," Sgt. Gladys Brown of the Baltimore County Police Department said. "This is someone's loved one. Someone cares about them. Someone's missing their loved one because of this."

Police said the driver took off going west on Pulaski Highway. If you know anything about this crash, you're asked to give them a call.

Anyone with information about the location of the vehicle and driver is asked to call 410-887-5396.