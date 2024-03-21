Watch CBS News
Vacant homes for $1? Baltimore City leaders approve plan with some conditions

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Council approved a measure that would allow some vacant properties in Baltimore City to be sold for just $1.

The vote was held during Wednesday's Board of Estimate's meeting after being delayed due to disagreement across the city council.

Mayor Brandon Scott, who advocates for the proposal, says the buyers must have at least $90,000 for the rehab of buildings. However, some worry there needed to be more safeguards.

The program comes with the promise of the new owner to renovate, move in within a year and stay there for five years.

As of now, there are more than 13,000 vacant homes in Baltimore, and nearly 900 are city-owned.

"This is an important expansion of our efforts to get vacant properties out of their vacant status and into the hands of the people who want to rehab them and live in them," Scott said.

First published on March 21, 2024 / 7:37 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

