USS Constellation warship returns to Inner Harbor after seven weeks of restoration

BALTIM0RE - The USS Constellation is returning to Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

The warship departed for restoration at Tradepoint Atlantic on Oct. 25 and stayed for seven weeks.

The USS Constellation returned to the dock at the Inner Harbor's Pier 1 Monday morning, sailing under the Francis Scott Key Bridge and past Historic Fort McHenry.

The restoration project was funded through the State of Maryland, Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, and the City of Baltimore's Capital Cultural Fund Support.

The USS Constellation, which originally docked in Baltimore in 1955, is the last sail-only warship designed and built by the United States Navy. The ship was built in 1854.

Its previous restoration was in 2014-2015.

The USS Constellation is 181 feet long at the waterline and 199 feet long overall. The ship has a beam of 41 feet at the waterline, and is 43 feet across at its widest point.

Historic Ships in Baltimore, a program of Living Classrooms, managed the restoration.

The ship has been designated a National Historic Landmark.

Five pre-release workers, who were transported daily from the Baltimore City Correctional Center, assisted in the restoration efforts.

The work included sanding and scraping, caulking and filling seams, and painting the hull. The effort resulted in the restoration of over 2600 linear feet of plank seams and the installation of 120 lead patches.

The USS Constellation was recommissioned in 1871 for use as a training ship being used for shooting practice and training cruises for midshipmen.

The public can visit the USS Constellation Thursdays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.