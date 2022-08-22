Upgrades to Centennial Park in Ellicott City improve accessibility

BALTIMORE -- The Howard County community is celebrating upgrades to the south side of Centennial Park in Ellicott City.

"I can't wait to begin using it," Howard County Recreation and Parks Advisory Board member Marian Vessels said.

There are several changes to make it easier for anyone to access the park.

There is now a new parking lot with handicapped parking and many of the pathways have been widened to allow for more space and to make it so emergency vehicles can get through.

The county also renovated the area around the boathouse, amphitheater and restrooms.

"It's all now very seamless and accessible, brand new," Vessels said.

These changes have special meaning to Marian Vessels. She is a new member of the county's Recreation and Parks Advisory Board and uses a wheelchair.

"It makes it a much more effective, more inclusive area for people of all ages to be able to use," Vessels said.

The work is almost finished. A bike pump and some landscaping will be added.

These renovations cost about a million dollars to do.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said the County Council included about $20 million worth of renovations in the budget for parks, that's the largest single investment in Howard County in eight years.

He said it's needed as more people have started to use the parks since the pandemic began.

"Our parks are part of what makes us special and what makes this a great place to call home," Ball said.

There are more plans for Centennial Park in the works. Construction on the west side of the park is set for the spring.