University of Maryland to send seven players to 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

BALTIMORE — The University of Maryland will send seven players to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, which will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from March 2-5.

This is the largest group of Terps to be invited to the NFL Combine since at least 1987, surpassing the previous high of six in 2009.

The Terps will be represented in Indianapolis by defensive backs Jakorian Bennett and Deonte Banks, wide receivers Jacob Copeland, Dontay Demus Jr., and Rakim Jarrett, left lineman Jaelyn Dunan, and kicker Chaelyn Ryland.

Banks logged nine pass breakup and an interception, warding off a reception for over 30 yards when challenged during his junior season.

As per Pro Football Focus, he allowed only a 43.3 percent completion rate when challenged this year (26-for-60), the 18th-best in the nation and second-best in the Big Ten.

Bennett had an impressive senior season for the Terps, tying for third in the Big Ten in pass breakup, and tied for fifth in defended passes. A Reese's Senior Bowl invitee, he leads all FBS players in defended passes since the beginning of 2021 with 29.

Copeland had 26 receptions for 376 yards and two touchdowns. He led the team by averaging 14.5 yards per reception.

Demus finished his successful Maryland career ranking fifth in career touchdowns, seventh in career yards, and ninth in career receptions. He was a three-time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten pick and was on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List in 2021.

Duncan, a three-time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten pick, had 39 career starts for Maryland. He blocked for a passing offense that ranked third in the Big Ten in 2022, averaging 259.8 yards passing per game.