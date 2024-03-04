University of Maryland students react to suspension of fraternities, sororities: 'Definitely outraged'

BALTIMORE - Twenty-one fraternities and 16 sororities on the University of Maryland's College Park campus will not be allowed to hold any social events involving alcohol or recruiting of new members.

On Friday, the university took action for what they believe are activities by multiple chapters that have "threatened the safety and well-being of members of the University community."

University officials have not addressed those unsafe activities that are under investigation.

However, several students told WJZ they have heard allegations of hazing.

A letter from the university was sent to Greek organizations on campus expressing an alarm in activities.

"I hope after spring break everything goes back to normal, but it's definitely a weird time for everyone," said Carly Brummel, a senior in sorority AOPI.

Brummel told WJZ that sorority members have been told little about the alleged misconduct that has upended Greek life on campus.

"We're definitely outraged," Brummel said. "It came out of nowhere really, because we were just trying to have fun, especially since it's my senior year. Then, out of nowhere, they just canceled everything."

Current members of fraternities and sororities are not permitted to contact any new member or prospective new member.

"This directive means that every current member of the organization must not contact any new member or prospective new member via in-person, telephone, postal mail, any electronic means (including social media), or third-party communication," the letter states.

They are also barred from hosting any events where alcohol is present, according to the letter.

"It's more disappointing because we just had new members join our sorority, so now, we can't even talk to them at all," Brummel said. "Even if you see them out, you're not supposed to talk to them.

School officials advised fraternity and sorority members to review the University's hazing policy and warned them not to coordinate responses or provide false information to investigators who are looking into multiple incidents.

"If anyone did do something wrong, they punish those people and everyone else can resume back to their normal lives," Brummel said.

Junior Julia Duca is not in a sorority but says the suspension of most social activities has everyone talking.

"I think that student health is definitely important for the university to be aware of," Duca said. "It's kind of a bummer that everything has been shut down, but I trust that the university is doing the right thing and doing what they should be to protect students."

Many fraternity and sorority members have been told not to talk to the media.

The school has given no timetable on when the investigation will be completed.