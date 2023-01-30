University of Maryland student-athletes create friendship with children with illnesses, disabilities

BALTIMORE - It can be extremely difficult for children facing serious illnesses and disabilities.

A national non-profit organization is tackling the emotional and social isolation that often comes with the experience by connecting them with a college athletic team through a unique program.

The University of Maryland is making an impact while creating life-long friendships.

Cal Taylor, a 9-year-old from Alexandria, Virginia may be one of the Maryland Terps' youngest family member, but he's also the mightiest.

Cal has been fighting an inflammatory disease that's caused him to spend countless hours in the hospital and out of school.

But despite all of the hardships, he's persevered while fulfilling his love of Maryland football.

"It's really cool and I got to know a lot of people and they're really nice," Cal said.

Since 2011, the non-profit organization TEAM Impact has partnered with more than 700 colleges and universities to help children across the country through a therapeutic program designed to help them cope after medical treatments.

Most importantly, it gives them an extra network of support.

"How has our relationship grown? Well, he texts me every day telling me I'm not good at Madden," said Anthony Pecorella, a punter at Maryland. "He texts me every day saying he's faster than me."

Through the power of TEAM, children and student-athletes accept, motivate and inspire one another.

"I'm supposed to be teaching him things, but in reality he's taught me more than he knows," Pecorella said. "It's really inspiring because what he goes through, you wouldn't wish on anybody, and just to see him attack it with a smile, we could all learn something from that."

Pecorella said Cal is a "Terp for Life."

"Once you're a Terp, you're a terp for life," he said.

"I just know I got people rooting for me, and like he said, I'm not alone," Cal said.