University of Maryland Medical Center receives prestigious Magnet award for fourth consecutive year

BALTIMORE - The University of Maryland Medical Center has been granted the American Nurses Credentialing Center's (ANCC) Magnet for the fourth time in a row.

The ANCC approves and recognizes the best health care organizations in the country. It is the highest award a medical center can receive through the credentialing center.

"Magnet recognition is a tremendous honor, and achieving this prestigious distinction for the fourth time underscores the University of Maryland Medical Center's culture of innovation, teamwork, mentorship and a commitment to advancing the art and science of nursing," said UMMC Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Karen Doyle.

The ANCC measures its Magnet applicants through nursing practice, research, and outcomes found to be the best indicators of nursing excellence, UMMC said.

Those who apply go through an exhaustive process which lasts for months and includes an extensive electronic application, detailed patient care documentation, and a site visit from the Magnet commission. To win the award, cooperative team effort from the entire staff is required.

Only 10% of hospitals nationwide have earned the gold standard, and just 2% have earned it at least four times.

UMMC was also ranked among the top three best hospitals in Maryland, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2023 Best Hospitals.

"Magnet isn't just a simple acknowledgement," said Bert W. O'Malley, MD, UMMC's President and CEO. "It is a hard-earned representation of the knowledge, skill and passion for outstanding care that UMMC nurses bring to every patient we serve."