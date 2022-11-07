University of Maryland Medical Center lights up green for veterans this week

BALTIMORE -- The University of Maryland Medical Center will be illuminated in green this week to honor military veterans, according to hospital staff.

It is one of 12 medical centers in the University of Maryland Medical System preparing to participate in the nationwide Operation Green Light initiative, hospital staff said.

The initiative is being led by the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, according to hospital staff.

It aims to shine a light on the veterans and the resources available to them that will assist them as they transition from military culture to civilian culture, hospital staff said.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Nov. 3 Maryland's participation in the initiative.

The participating medical centers include:

Anne Arundel County:

UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center (301 Hospital Drive, Glen Burnie)

Baltimore City:

University of Maryland Medical Center—Downtown Campus (22 S. Greene St)

University of Maryland Medical Center—Midtown Campus (827 Linden Avenue)

University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopaedic Institute (2200 Kernan Drive)

Baltimore County:

UM St. Joseph Medical Center (7601 Osler Drive, Towson)

Charles County:

UM Charles Regional Medical Center (5 Garrett Avenue, La Plata)

Kent County:

UM Shore Medical Center (100 Brown Street, Chestertown)

Harford County:

UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center (500 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Bel Air)

UM Harford Memorial Hospital (501 South Union Avenue, Havre de Grace)

Prince George's County:

UM Capital Region Medical Center (901 Harry S. Truman Drive North, Largo)

UM Laurel Medical Center (7300 Van Dusen Road, Laurel)

Talbot County:

UM Shore Medical Center at Easton (219 South Washington Street, Easton)